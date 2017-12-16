Twice-banned Nelson drink-driver caught behind the wheel whilst disqualified

A driver who has been ordered off the road twice for being over the limit got behind the wheel whilst banned, a court heard.

Zydrunas Urnezius (30), who was in his friend's Mercedes, told police when he was interviewed he did not know why he was driving.

Burnley magistrates were told how Urnezius, who is from Lithuania, was disqualified for three years for his second excess alcohol offence in June 2016. He had also been banned for 12 months for the same offence in 2014.

The defendant, a cleaner who lives on Reedyford Road in Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified on Vulcan Street in Nelson and without insurance on November 3rd. He received a six-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month curfew between 8pm and 7am, seven days a week.

Urnezius was also given six points on his licence and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr David Lawson, defending Urnezius, told the court: "His record doesn't do him any favours. He cooperated with police. He stopped and gave correct details."

The solicitor said the defendant had been to the gym with friends and received a telephone call from his partner, saying she had fallen while out shopping.

Mr Lawson continued: "He borrowed his friend's car and drove to the supermarket a very short distance away towards Nelson town centre where his wife was located.

"This was simply a very bad decision," the solicitor added.