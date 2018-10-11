Two dozen cannabis plants found in Burnley loft were for 'personal use'

A cannabis grower who had 24 plants in his loft claims the drugs would all have been for personal use, a court heard.



Oliver Spencer was caught after police raided the 20-year-old's Burnley home after complaints from neighbours.

Burnley magistrates were told the prosecution say the plants were being produced on a commercial basis.

Spencer will now have his case heard at the town's crown court, where a judge may have to decide what the plants were being cultivated for.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the hearing that police went to the defendant's home with a warrant after reports from neighbours about the smell of cannabis coming from the address.

She continued: "It was seeping through the loft into neighbouring properties. Officers have gone into the property and there is a strong smell of cannabis. They climbed into the loft and found 24 plants, which were seized from the property."

Miss Akhtar added: "The Crown's case is that due to the amount of plants, it's highly unlikely this amount would be purely for personal use. It's a significant role and the starting point is one year."

She added: "Just a few days earlier, he was given a conditional discharge."

Mr Nick Cassidy, defending, told the hearing: "We say it's personal use. I concede it's perhaps a matter for the crown court. "

The defendant, who said of the plants: "They are just well big 'uns," admitted producing cannabis, last December 19th.

Spencer, of Humber Square, Burnley, was committed for sentence to Burnley Crown Court and his case will be heard on November 26th.