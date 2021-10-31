Two men arrested in Barrowford murder investigation

The pair, aged 31 and 22, and both from Nelson, are currently in police custody.

Officers were called at around 5-20pm on Friday after a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Police attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Detectives believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19th, and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in Barrowford.

“At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19.

“If you have any information to assist our inquiry please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1033 of October 29.