Two men due in court accused of stealing £3,500 excavator and road roller in Burnley
Two men will appear in court charged with the theft of an excavator and road roller, worth approximately £3,5000, in Burnley last year.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:28 am
Police officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce investigated the incident and two people were subsequently arrested.
The case was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised charges for theft.
Oliver Smith (26) of Bridge Street in Padiham and John Devers ( 57) of no fixed address but formerly of Kay Street in Padiham, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates on November 18th.