Two men who broke into Clitheroe home and attempted to steal car jailed

Lee Cox (21) and Blake Martin (20), of Darwen, were sentenced at Preston Crown Court in relation to a burglary at a house in George Street, Clitheroe, in the early hours of Thursday, October 15th, last year.

A police spokesman said: "On the morning in question the pair managed to succesfully gain entry to the victim's home address where they proceeded to steal a set of house and vehicle keys from inside. The pair then attempted to use the vehicle keys to steal the victims motor vehicle from the driveway, however, they were confronted by the victim resulting in them fleeing on foot.