Two Nelson women accused of affray and assault

Two Nelson women appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of affray and assault allegations.

Abigail Atkinson (18) and Emily Curry (41) both of Mancknols Street, are alleged to have committed the offences in Burnley, on March 2nd.

Both are accused of one allegation of affray and two counts of assault by beating. Atkinson is also accused of assaulting an emergency worker and Curry is also accused of obstructing a police officer.

The defendants’ cases will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and they were unconditionally bailed until a hearing there on October 21st.