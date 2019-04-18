Two people charged after collision which killed Burnley teenager

Two people have been charged following a collision which led to the death of a Burnley teenager.



Jackson Pickering (18) was crossing Springfield Road in Burnley last June when he was struck by a black VW Golf near the junction with Hollingreave Road.



The collision happened at 11-45pm on Saturday, June 16th.



Jackson, of Burnley, was left with serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital. He died from his injuries on Wednesday, June 20th



Following an investigation, and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two people have been charged.



Victoria Barker (37), of Dill Hall Lane, Church is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and George Barnes (26), of Green Lane, Padiham, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving, making off without payment and assisting an offender.



They are bailed to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on May 7th.