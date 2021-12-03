Two people charged after suspected stolen items recovered in Burnley house raid

Officers from the Immediate Response Team 5 executed a search warrant at an address on Griffin Close, Burnley, on Wednesday.

A large number of items that were suspected to have been stolen from several recent burglaries were seized from the address and two of the occupants James Hennessy (40) and Emma Smithies (32), charged with handling stolen goods. The pair will appear before the courts in due course.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We continue to rely on information from the public in relation to fighting crimes like these.

"We will continue to target and disrupt criminals involved in these offences and would like to remind the criminals of Lancashire that these crimes won't be tolerated in our communities.