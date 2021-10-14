Unsafe Burnley and Pendle traders' vans taken off the roads

Lancashire County Council’s trading standards department organised the checkpoints in Burnley, Pendle and Lancaster.

They were backed up by police officers and staff from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for a week of action aimed at tackling rogue traders.

Trading standards officers also visited 160 homes to give residents advice on avoiding falling victim to rogue traders.

A number of agencies worked together

The roadside checks led to the DVSA issued 14 immediate prohibitions and eight delayed prohibitions relating to vehicle safety.

The police took enforcement action against three vehicles without insurance.

Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s community services boss, said: “We need to do everything we can to raise awareness of rogue traders and help prevent innocent people falling victim to these criminals.