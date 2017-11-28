Urgent appeal for missing Burnley girl

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing a missing 12-year-old girl.
Teigan Bateman, who did not return home last night, was last sighted in Eastern Avenue outside Sir John Thursby School at 8-45am today.
Lydia Drain, Response Constable of Burnley Police, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Teigan and would urge anyone who has seen or heard from her to contact us immediately.”
Teigan is described as being 5 foot 3 inches, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a white shirt, blue blazer, blue skirt, navy blue tights and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1551 of 27th November 2017.
