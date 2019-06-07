VIDEO: Incredible CCTV footage shows brave Clitheroe shop assistant tackling thief

A brave shop assistant tried to tackle a callous "pink-haired" thief who stole clothing worth hundreds of pounds from a Clitheroe store.

Now, a £500 reward is up for grabs for the identification and prosecution of the woman, who was accompanied by a man.

Shop staff Luke Haworth, Georgina Bradshaw-Fogarty and Pat Bright.

Pat Bright (60), who works at Ken Varey Town and Country Wear, tackled the female thief as she tried to leave the premises on New Market Street.

Businessman Kevin Horkin MBE, who owns the shop, has released CCTV footage of the moment the thief tried to make off with coats worth £500. The incident happened at 3pm Tuesday.

Kevin said: "It's absolutely shocking. A man and a woman came into the store and stole two coats worth £250 each. My shop supervisor, Pat, apprehended the woman at the door and a scuffle ensued. Very bravely my member of staff retrieved one of the coats, but the thieves ran up the street. The man escaped via another door."

Kevin added: "I am absolutely disgusted that an audacious attack on a Clitheroe business can take place in broad daylight. I have traded in Clitheroe for 30 years and have never witnessed anyone as bold and brazen as the duo who came in deliberately to steal."

Anyone with information regarding the offenders is urged to contact Kevin on 01200 423267.