Warning after conman poses as firefighter to trick Clitheroe OAP

Residents in Clitheroe, especially the elderly and those living alone, are being urged to be on their guard after a scam artist posing as a fireman was discovered knocking on doors.

Lancashire Trading Standards have warned that a man in a navy blue shirt with a fire service emblem embroidered on it has been knocking on the doors of elderly people in the town.

The fire service have confirmed they have no representatives in the area and householders are being warned not to allow the man entry into their homes.

Officers from Lancashire Trading Standards said it is thought that the conman was trying to gain access to properties by posing as a firefighter.

A spokesman commented: "I have been notified that a man is knocking on doors wearing a navy blue short-sleeved shirt with the Fire service emblem embroidered upon it.

"When the consumers carer answered the door, the cold caller said he was looking for a gentleman with mobility issues, when he was informed him that there was no person of that description, he became intimidating and mentioned twice that he was with the fire service. Fortunately, the carer refused to let him in and the cold caller left soon after."

He added: "Checks have been made with Lancashire Fire and Rescue who have confirmed that they did not have representatives working in the Clitheroe area. The cold caller is described as short, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, late fifties to early sixties, wearing glasses, navy trousers, blue shirt and being in possession of an ID badge.

"Please warn any elderly relatives that if they are cold called not to allow entry to their house. It is possible that the caller would search the house for valuable goods once entry is given.

"Also, if they feel threatened, they should contact the Police on 101."