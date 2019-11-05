Warning over man posing as fishmonger harassing vulnerable residents in Pendle

Police have warned residents across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley of a man posing as a fishmonger harassing vulnerbale people.

Police confirmed they had received a number of reports concerning a man harassing vulnerable people within the community purporting to be a fishmonger.

On Monday, a white man described as tall and of stocky build entered an elderly woman’s property in Barnoldswick without permission, and harassed her to buy fish from him. He then demanded £200, and when she declined, took money from her purse and left the property.

A police spokesman said: "We are doing everything we can to locate this man, and we ask the public to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours who may otherwise not see this message. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to us online or on 101."