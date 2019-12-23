Whalley man assaulted police officer

A 27-year-old Whalley man who assaulted a police officer has been given a community order with a drugs programme and community service.

Burnley magistrates heard Benjamin Burton struck at Whalley on November 29th. He must also pay the victim £100 compensation.

The defendant, of King Street, admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating him.

He received a 12-month community order, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and must carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Burton must also pay a £90 victim surcharge and £40 costs.