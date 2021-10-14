Woman (44) arrested after police find drugs and cash in swoop at Burnley property

This Burnley Taskforce located a large amount of class A drugs and cash at the property. A 44-year-old female has been arrested and will be interviewed in relation to the matter.

Police have given an assurance that they will continue to target criminals involved in the supply of drugs to keep communities safe.

Members of the public can report drug dealing by calling 101 or report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.

