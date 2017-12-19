Woman and son subjected to gunpoint robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man believed to be carrying a shotgun robbed a woman in the street.

The frightening incident took place around 9-30pm on Thursday December 14th, when the victim, aged 57 and her 17-year-old son, were walking on Temple Street, Nelson, and were approached by a man close to the junction with Bracewell Street.

The man demanded the woman’s handbag while holding what has been described as a foot-long, single barrelled shotgun with a brown wooden handle.

The victim handed over the handbag containing an iPhone 5S, a gold iPad and bank cards, with the offender making off towards along Temple Street. No one was injured during the incident.

The offender is described as white, aged in his 20s, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with a loud, local accent. He was wearing a dark green coat with a hood, black sports pants with elasticated ankles and black trainers with white stripes.

DS Melissa Kelly, of East Lancashire Investigation Team, said: “This is clearly a very concerning incident which has left the victim and her son extremely shaken.

“We want to find the man responsible and are appealing for information.

“We know there were a number of vehicles in the area at the time and we believe someone might have seen what happened. If you saw a man matching the description given, carrying a large object and a woman’s handbag, please contact us.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist with our investigation. Furthermore, if you recognise the man described, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1540 of December 14. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.