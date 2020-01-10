Woman arrested and Class A drugs seized in Pendle police raid

A quantity of Class A drugs, plus other items linked to the sale of drugs, have been seized after a raid at a house in Colne.

Colne's Neighbourhood Task Force, along with Pendle Intel Unit and Hyndburn Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at the address today (Friday).

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "At the address we have located a quantity of what we believed to be Class A drugs as well as other items linked to the sale of drugs, which we have now seized. One female has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"We will continue to target people involved in criminality. If you want to speak to us, you can e-mail pendle.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. alternatively you can report any information to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999."