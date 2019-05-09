Woman caught drink driving on M65

A woman more than two-and-a half times the drink-drive limit was caught at 4-15am, after police saw her swerving across the M65, a court heard.

Emma Mullan (32) who had also been spotted on the hard shoulder, was stopped when it was safe, on North Valley Road, Colne, and was breath-tested. She blew 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, who is starting a new job as a barmaid, had no previous convictions.

A probation officer, who interviewed her, told Burnley Magistrates' Court that Mullan had been out drinking with friends. An argument broke out which she wasn't part of, but she made the reckless decision to drive home. She showed appropriate remorse.

The officer said Mullan's alcohol consumption had increased over the past 10 months after she lost her sister, for whom the defendant had still not been able to fully grieve. Soon after, her five-year relationship broke down and her anxiety and depression and a previous eating disorder had been triggered. Mullan had referred herself to Mind Matters.

The officer continued: "She has lost her employment due to this offence and transport issues. She has got further employment as a barmaid. The defendant has ceased alcohol consumption."

Mr Daniel Frazer (defending) told the hearing: "She is in dire financial straits. She has sold her vehicle. She can only apologise for the incident that night."

Mullan, of Oak Street, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on North Valley Road, Colne, on March 26th. She was given a six-month community order, with 15 days of work with the probation service and a three month alcohol treatment requirement.

The defendant was also fined £100, with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for two years.