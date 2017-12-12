Woman glassed ex's mother in bar brawl

A woman glassed her ex's mother, inflicting a gash on her forehead, two black eyes and leaving her scarred, a court was told.

Tracie Ellerton (44) hurled the "weapon" at Jill Cryer, in the Commercial Hotel in Colne, two-and-half years after a "nasty break-up" with the victim's son.

Miss Cryer, who was in the premises with friends from The Dressers club in the town, where she plays in a darts team, ended up with blood trickling down her face. The victim suffered a two inch cut between her eyebrows.

Burnley magistrates heard claims Ellerton was alleged to have scratched a family car and slashed tyres since the relationship with the victim's son ended - and was said to have "bragged" about it. It was said Miss Cryer's son had received silent calls, which he believed to be from the defendant and she had allegedly shouted abuse at his new girlfriend.

The assault, on May 7th, was caught on CCTV and footage was shown to the magistrates.

Ellerton, of Derby Street, Colne, could now be facing jail, after admitting causing assault causing actual bodily harm. She will learn her fate at Burnley Crown Court at the end of January, after the Bench said the offence fell outside its powers and committed her for sentence.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar told the court that the victim "who wouldn't say she was drunk," was in the Commercial and was near the pool table.

She saw Ellerton and believed she was being watched by her. The defendant headed for the door and just before she reached Miss Cryer, her father Colin stopped, said something and struck the victim in the face.

Miss Akhtar said the victim now had a "very visible" scar and had changed her hairstyle so it was covered by her fringe.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) said: "This will probably be her first and last time before the court. She does have some mental health issues."

The solicitor said Ellerton's 67-year-old father was involved in an altercation with Jill Cryer and the defendant, who was concerned about her dad, "let fly with the glass."

He added: "The defendant says this is an isolated incident. She suffers from anxiety and depression and rarely goes out."