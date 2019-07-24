Woman pushed to the ground in Colne as mugger makes off with handbag

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Colne.

Officers were called at 8-45am yesterday to reports a woman had her handbag stolen as she was walking along Keighley Street close to the junction with Clarence Street.

The 46-year-old victim was approached from behind and had her handbag pulled from her shoulder.

The man then pushed her to the ground and ran off down Clarence Street.

The man is described as Asian, well-built, in his 40s, wearing a white T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

DC James Jankovski of Burnley Police, said: “Luckily the woman wasn’t hurt during this incident but it has understandably left her shaken up.

"We’d ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious gets in touch. This is a busy road and it is we think there will have been a large number of people travelling along this road on their daily commute.”

A 42-year-old man and 33-year-old man, both from Nelson were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have both been released under investigation pending further enquires.