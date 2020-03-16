Young woman sexually assaulted in Clitheroe country lane by man she believed was a taxi driver

Detectives are appealing for information after a serious sexual assault on a woman in her twenties.



Officers say the "horrendous" incident occurred on February 8th at around 11-30pm, after the victim got into what she believed was a taxi outside the White Lion pub in Market Place. She gave the driver of the car her address, but he drove to a deserted country lane close to Edisford Bridge, where he sexually assaulted her. Thankfully, a passing car startled him and he then took the victim home.

Police are appealing for information

The car is described as silver and the driver is described as Asian and aged in his 40s. Police are now appealing for anyone with information about this incident to get in touch straight away.

Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East Division CID, said: "The victim in this case was put through a horrendous ordeal and has only just felt able to report it. We are now determined to find the person responsible and are asking for the public's help. Perhaps you saw the car outside the pub or in the area of Eddisford Bridge between 11-30pm and midnight that night, perhaps you have dashcam of a vehicle you think may be the car in question, or maybe you think you know who is responsible. If you have any information at all, please get in touch with us.

"We know this incident will have been concerning for residents but we are working extremely hard to find the person responsible and in the meantime will have extra patrols in the area as a precaution. If you are planning a night out in Clitheroe, we would not advise that you change your plans at all, but instead take some basic steps to stay safe, including staying in a group and pre-booking a taxi home.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 134 of March 15th.