Customers at well known Burnley and Pendle bakery are cream of the crop when it comes to donations

Customers at a well known bakery, that has shops in Burnley, Padiham, Nelson and Colne, really are the cream of the crop.

For shoppers at Oddie's shops have donated loose change totalling £442.13 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The collections were held at all the 16 shops the Nelson based bakery has across East Lancashire.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancashire fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Oddie’s has supported us in this way for five years now.

"It’s great that the company helps us to raise money and by having our collection tins on all its shop counters, it is also helping raise awareness of the Rosemere name and the work we do.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to fund cutting edge equipment, vital research and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources.

It does this to bring world class treatment to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital,and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including

those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk



Photo: Money where their mouth is – counter assistants from the left, Dawn

Grant, Christine Smith and Lisa Tomlinson, of Oddie’s in Padiham Road,

Burnley, with collection tins used by their customers