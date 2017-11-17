Cyclist Brenda inspires with her world adventure

A cycling enthusiast wheeled into Fence to give an inspiring talk to raise money for a school in Nepal.

The funds raised by Brenda Clarke’s talk at Pendleside Probus on Cycling in Nepal will help to keep children in school in Pokhara for longer.

Pupils and staff at the school in Pokhara, Nepal. (s)

In this impoverished country, children have 12 years of schooling but often drop out as they grow older and are needed on the family farm. This results in a literacy rate of only 49% for men and 35% for women.

Brenda also took members on a fascinating journey from Kathmandu to the Indian border, which is dotted with Buddhist and Hindu temples.

She told of the Onam Festival, carpeting the area in Pookkalam floral designs, and spoke of the poverty in an area where everything is home-made, even the musical instruments.

Brenda wowed listeners with her travels to Lumbini, at the foot of the Himalayan Mountains, the birthplace of Buddha in 623BC and one of the four holy pilgrimage sites for Buddhists.

Brenda Clarke cycling in Nepal. (s)

Climbing to 4000ft, she reached Pokhara, the trekking base to the Annapurna mountain range, and spoke to the only female priest, before visiting the school which she will champion through her inspiring fund-raising efforts.