Dad takes wife and children on police chase in Brierfield

A man started a police chase in Brierfield with his wife and children in the car.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the black Volkswagen Golf made off from officers in the town. Following a short pursuit the driver was arrested which left police officers from Lancs Police Tac Ops trying to cut red tape.

Police chased the Volkswagen Gold through Brierfield. Credit: Lancs Police Tac Ops

Officers were left trying to contact the Crown Prosecution Service for more than an hour and 45 minutes.

Lancs Police Tac Ops tweeted: "The Golf failed to stop in Brierfield for T3 TacOps. The driver found not too surprisingly he couldn’t out run a 330, we were surprised though that the driver had his wife and children on board. Arrested and interviewed. Now 1hr 45mins & counting on hold to @cpsuk #StillWaiting "