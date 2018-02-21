Daisy's blooming marvellous effort to conquer Pendle Hill 52 times

Daisy Hooper has begun a challenge to complete 52 walks up Pendle Hill in 2018...... at the age of four!



And since the New Year Daisy has already completed her sixth walk. She is so keen to conquer the challenge to raise £1,000 she is up each Sunday morning at 7am in her walking gear ready to set off.

Her proud dad, Danny Hooper, said: "Daisy is absolutely loving doing this.

"She can't wait to get her walking boots on and set off."

The youngster came up with the idea of the walk after she saw volunteers collecting for Pendleside Hospice during a trip into Burnley town centre with her dad.

Danny said: "She asked me what they were doing and when I told her they were collecting money for a place that looked after poorly people Daisy asked what she could do to help.

"As a family we are keen walkers and campers so Daisy said she could do something like that."

The challenge began and a fundraising page set up by Danny (35) raised £400 in just four weeks. The family, who live in Lower Manor Lane, Burnley, have also appealed for help and support from local businesses and companies.

Walkers up Pendle are now so used to seeing Daisy, a pupil at St Mary's C of E Primary, Newchurch-in-Pendle, they often stop to say hello.

Danny, a service manager at Nelson's Adpak Machinery Systems Ltd, said: "People come up to her and ask if she is Daisy and one walker gave her £20 on the spot."

Although she usually goes with her dad, Daisy is sometimes joined by the rest of the family which includes her mum, Sam (30) twin sister, Poppy, brother Jack (six) and little sister two-year-old Molly.

And anyone who wishes to join Daisy on her regular walks is always welcome.

When Daisy completes the challenge she will have trekked around 150 miles and will have travelled around 95,000 feet above sea level.

Among the events to boost Daisy's efforts are a fundraiser at the Kingfisher Cafe at Barden Marina in Burnley. This has been organised by Sam who is the assistant manager there.

Anyone who would like to support Daisy is asked to go to https://www.gofundme.com/3qup2x-pendleside-hospicea