Dangerous Nelson driver who struck in Padiham set to face crown court hearing in New Year

A dangerous driver, who struck in Padiham, will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court.

Shoaib Mahmood has admitted driving dangerously in a VW Polo, on Green Lane, Elizabeth Court, Wheat Street, Thompson Street, Warwick Drive and Abingdon Road.

He also pleaded guilty to no insurance. The offences took place on Thursday, November 15th, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant, of Meredith Street, Nelson, will face a hearing at the higher court on Monday, January 21st.

He was given an interim driving ban.