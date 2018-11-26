Date night with the Calendar Girls who dared to go bare to help raise cash for Pendleside Hospice

A unique calendar devoted to raising money for Pendleside Hospice has been officially launched in the countdown to Christmas.

Poses for Pendleside launched their Calendar Girls of Lancashire at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham which they hope will raise over £4,000.

The cover of the Poses for Pendleside calendar which has is now on sale to raise money for the hospice.

The calendar, which was shot at both The Lawrence Hotel and Mooch Cafe, in Padiham, was an idea driven by

Julie Conlan, from Padiham.

Having spent the year ticking off items on her bucket list, Julie, also known as Miss December, convinced herself and 10 friends from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, to brave going bare for a very good cause.

With a burning desire to star in her own calendar and raise money for a fantastic local cause, Julie was keen to

get something going, but had no idea where to start.

It was only when she discussed the idea with her friend, and soon to become Miss September, Helen Welsh, her enthusiasm to get involved and her network of contacts across Lancashire spurred the pair to get started on what would later become Poses for Pendleside.

At the launch Julie said: "I’m proud to be stood with these very brave friends all thanks to my crazy idea!

"The charity is close to all our hearts in one form or another and to have been able to achieve something so huge

with just ourselves, a camera and a calendar is awesome.

"We really want to thank our photographer Sarah Redman, who provided all the images for the calendar, Michael Huckerby at The Lawrence Hotel and Padiham’s Mooch Cafe where all the images were taken, and not forgetting Nelson firm Going Dutch who supplied our props.

"It’s amazing what the kindness and generosity from the people of Lancashire can achieve for a worthy cause.”

Katie Ward, who features as Miss June in the calendar, comments, “Taking part wasn’t a difficult decision as,

like many people I know, we’ve had experience with Pendleside Hospice.

"My father-in-law died over 18 months ago and Pendleside Hospice helped our family get through the hard times, and gave us advice that was invaluable. To be able to raise some money for the hospice, meet new friends and show the world that it doesn’t take a supermodel to make a great photo, all you need is a little encouragement from the help of others.”

Kicking off the calendar as Miss January, Rachel Wilkinson also shares her experience with Pendleside Hospice

and why posing in the nude was a "no brainer."

She said: “Life is full of challenge in many different ways, but I believe health challenges are the most significant.

"When health fails us, everything is affected. Nothing is more precious. Without the support, assistance and care

provided by places like Pendleside Hospice, these tragic times would be even tougher.

“It was an easy yes to give to Julie’s question of stripping off to take part in a naked calendar to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

"I’m proud to be one of the girls.”

The calendars are available now for sale from Conlan's Butchers, Mooch Cafe, Jack Jones Barbers and The

Hardware Store in Padiham and Beautyful You in Ormerod Street, Burnley.