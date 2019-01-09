Death of former well known Burnley art and needlework teacher

A well known and much respected former art and needlework teacher has died at the age of 80.

Mrs Lois Lamle began teaching at the former St Hilda's RC High School in Burnley in 1976.

Originally the posting was only intended to be for a month but she spent 20 years there until her retirement in 1996.

Known for being strict but firm and very kind, Mrs Lamle was born in Burnley and attended the former Burnley Convent School in Yorkshire Street.

From there she went to Paddock House High School in Oswaldwistle before spending five years at the Burnley Technical and Art College.

Mrs Lamle's subject was Art specialising in pottery and she did her teacher training at Leeds Art College.

Mrs Lamle met her husband, Klaus, in Burnley at the 21st birthday party of a mutual friend.

Originally from Germany, Klaus who taught chemistry and general science at the former St Theodore's RC High School, had moved with his family to the UK when he was 11 and came to live in Burnley at the age of 14.

The couple tied the knot at St Mary's RC Church in Burnley in 1962 and Mrs Lamle spent a year teaching at Colne's Fisher More RC High School before the couple moved to Scotland where they spent the next eight years and had their first three children, Christopher, Gerard and Frances.

They returned to Burnley in 1970 and Mrs Lamle trained to be a nursery school teacher and also spent some time working as a supply teacher at St Theodore's before completing her career at St Hilda's. She also had a third child, a daughter, Maria.

Heavily involved with St John the Baptist RC Church in Burnley, the couple were members of the St Vincent de Paul Society and also led singing at evening mass.

Mrs Lamle, who loved music, particularly jazz and swing, sang and played the tambourine and Mr Lamle played the guitar.

The Lamles were also involved with Marriage Encounter at the church where they would share their experiences of married life with engaged couples. They were also involved with the Charismatic Renewal programme, guiding people who wished to reaffirm their faith.

Keen travellers, the couple visited Europe several times in a campervan and they had also taken part in several pilgrimage trips to the Holy Land, Rome and Lourdes.

Together they also enjoyed walking, including challenging coast to coast treks which the Lamles completed to raise money to help young homeless people through the charity Depaul UK.

Paying tribute to his wife Mr Lamle said: "Lois loved her teaching career and we were always bumping into former pupils wherever we went who remembered her.

"During her career we were both very busy working full time with four young children but Lois ran a good home and enjoyed cooking and baking."

Mrs Lamle also leaves six grandchildren, two brothers and a sister. The funeral takes place on Friday, January 18th, with a requiem mass at St John's Church at 10-10am followed by a service at Burnley Crematorium at noon.

There is a request for family flowers only but donations are being accepted for Pendleside Hospice and the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Rossendale Road, Burnley.