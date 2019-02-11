Death of popular former Burnley teacher and yoga instructor who ran her first marathon at 47

A former teacher, who had a terrific zest for life and embraced new challenges, has died at the age of 84.

Maureen Shaw was a supply teacher to several secondary schools in Burnley and she also taught at the town's former grammar school. She was also a home school teacher for children with learning difficulties.

Maureen was a well known and popular yoga teacher in the Burnley area and taught throughout her life, landing her last job aged 70. She also taught Tai Chi.

A keen fitness enthusiast, mum of six Maureen ran her first marathon at age 47 and went on to run two more by the time she was 50.

Describing her mum as a "gentle, caring and loving soul" Maureen's daughter Debbie Heron, who lives in Australia, said: "Mum was a very special lady.

"She was very popular, extremely fit and active with a huge zest for life.

"She also had the most amazing sense of humour and she is going to be sadly missed."

Born in Nottingham, Maureen completed her teacher training at Digby Stewart Catholic College in Roehampton and her first year of teaching was at St Patrick's School in Nottingham.

After marrying her husband, Gerald, the couple lived in London and Essex before moving to Nairobi in Kenya with Gerald's work as manager of Bata International shoe company. It was there that Maureen set up the country's first female hockey team.

They returned to England in 1963 and lived in Rawtenstall before moving to Park Avenue in Burnley. Maureen moved to Halifax Road in Brierfield in 1983.

Maureen, who also leaves 19 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, played hockey for Nottinghamshire and was a member of Burnley Squash Club, Burnley Golf Club and Burnley Ladies' Speakers Club. She also enjoyed French and German conversation groups and went on many exchange trips to both countries.

A devout Catholic, Maureen attended Christ the King and St. John's RC churches in Burnley, Holy Trinity Brierfield, and St. John Southworth in Nelson.

Maureen died peacefully surrounded by her family at the Heather Grange care facility in Burnley where she had lived for the last eight years.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 10am at St John's RC Church in Ivy Street, Burnley, and all are welcome to attend. The service will be followed by a private burial.