Death of well respected dance teacher Joyce Sage announced

A well respected dance teacher has died at the age of 88.

Joyce Sage, nee Heap, ran the Joyce Heap School of Dance in Burnley for decades.

She was a much loved and respected teacher, friend and mentor to generations of pupils who attended her celebrated dance school.

The wife of the late Ian Cargill Sage, Joyce leaves her daughter Kathryn Cargill Sage.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, February 14th, at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15pm. Mourners are asked to something red to match Joyce's red ballet shoes.

There is a request for no flowers but donations can be made for the care of dementia sufferers via Hartley Foulds Funeral Service in Burnley.