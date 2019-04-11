Delays expected when busy Burnley road closes for resurfacing works

One of Burnley's busiest roads will be closed for resurfacing works later this month.

Briercliffe Road will be closed between the junctions of Haydock Street and Fleetwood Road from Tuesday, April 23rd until Friday, May 10th.

Briercliffe Road will be closed betweenthe junctions of Haydock Street and Fleetwood Road. Photo: Google

Lancashire County Council is also closing Briercliffe Road from Queen Victoria Road to Matlock Grove from 7pm to 3am on Tuesday, April 23rd, Friday, April 26th, Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th.

A spokesman for the council said: "As these sections cover busy junctions giving access to local businesses and the hospital we are carrying out the work during the evening, and the early hours, to minimise disruption. We will try to ensure that any noisy activities do not go on beyond 12-30am.

"The rest of the resurfacing will be carried out during normal working hours.

"This type of work is weather dependent, so if we get bad weather these timings may change, and would ask people to check the notice boards on site for the latest information.

"This is a busy area so some disruption will be unavoidable, however it should be many years until maintenance on this scale is needed again."