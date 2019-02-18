Delighted elderly Burnley lottery winner to share prize with charities and family

A generous elderly gentleman from Burnley has promised to share some of his shock £250,000 lottery winnings with charities and his family.

Eighty-year-old Robin, who wishes to remain anonymous, won a quarter-of-a-million pounds on the Health Lottery Mega Raffle, after taking a year out from playing the game.

He broke the news to his 'best friend', his wife, and their two lovely cats after he had received a huge surprise when the cashier at Accrington Tesco advised he had won a prize sum too large to redeem in store.

Robin said: “I was left feeling dumb-founded and in complete shock. I never imagined I would win this fantastic sum of money. My stars told me in January that I was going to come into some luck, so I guess you could say it was written in the stars.”

"I contacted my best friend – my wife first. I couldn’t wait to share the great news with her. With my wife and lovely two cats, I really couldn’t be happier.”

Robin plans to spend the £250,000 on a new car and chasing the sunshine with his wife and plans to destination hop, including the Caribbean.

Selfless Robin also plans to share a proportion of the winnings with his son and donate to the six charities that he and his wife support, including Cats Protection, Dogs for the Blind and British Legion.

Robin added: “We support a number of different charities and will definitely continue playing the Health Lottery as it supports loads of good causes over the UK, including my local area of Burnley.”

To date, more than £10.3m. has been raised in the North West, with over 296 local community projects supported by The Health Lottery.

Martin Ellice, joint managing director at The Health Lottery, said: “We’re very happy to welcome Robin back to The Health Lottery, and thrilled that his luck has come good so quickly! Our warmest congratulations to Robin and his wife. We were utterly charmed to hear what they plan to do with their winnings.”

Robin’s win marks the second Mega Raffle of 2019 and throughout the year there will be another 10 guaranteed winners of a quarter of a million pounds.

The next £250,000 Mega Raffle will take place on March 1st.