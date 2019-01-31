Denmark rocks for Barlick band's debut album

A brotherly rock band from Barnoldswick have returned home from Denmark where they have been recording their debut album.



Record Street, an indie-rock four piece consisting of three Bannister brothers (Lewis, Danny, Brandon) and good friend Josh Ashworth, travelled to Sonne Studios in Copenhagen to complete their debut album.

The Barnoldswick based band have a strong local fan base but have recently been playing larger venues, attracting the attention of influential people in the music industry.

Over the past twelve months this has led to bigger gigs and festivals across the UK, and ultimately being offered the opportunity to record in Copenhagen

The lads are now planning a European tour once their album is released, having embarked on a brief tour towards the end of summer 2018 which included Manchester, London, Torquay and Amsterdam. They’ve also been supporting well known band The Wholls.

Former West Craven High student Lewis, the band’s lead singer, said: “We had a great time in Copenhagen, the last twelve months or so have just been a bit of a whirlwind. We’ve really taken a step up in terms of the exposure we’ve been getting”.

“To be actually recording a debut album is pretty crazy, but we’re doing what we love and what could be better than doing that with your brothers and your mate?”