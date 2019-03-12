Dentist hoping to raise smiles for Pendleside Hospice by running the London Marathon

A Barnoldswick dentist is hoping to get his teeth into some cakes and the London Marahon as he prepares to bake and raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Mr Richard Parker (54), a dentist at Diamond Smiles Dental Centre, is organising a Big Bake Sale and Coffee Morning on Saturday, March 23rd, from 10 am to 2 pm at Thornton in Craven Village Hall, in aid of the hospice.

He will be running in the world famous marathon as part of Team Pendleside on April 28th, but first needs to raise some vital cash for the charity.

He said: "I’m both honoured and humbled to be running my first marathon as part of Team Pendleside. For me it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in the largest single day fund-raising event on the planet, and a chance for me to give something back to the community in which I live and work.

"Each day I come into contact with families who have been supported by the wonderful team at Pendleside or staff and volunteers who work there. A few weeks ago I was fortunate to visit the hospice and was amazed just to see how much care and support they give.

"Last year they celebrated their 30th anniversary, a brilliant achievement as they are so dependent on public support and donations. It is staggering to learn that of the £4m. plus it costs to run annually, over £3m. of that is raised locally with only 22% from the government

"On Friday March 22nd I shall be having a marathon bake all day in order to sell and serve my cakes the next day at our village hall in Thornton in Craven. Admission is free and everyone is welcome, any cake donations very welcome. There will also be refreshments, tombola and a fantastic prize draw generously sponsored by local businesses who have donated some really fabulous prizes."

Tickets are £1 each or £5 per book and can be pre-bought from Diamond Smiles Dental Centre, Barnoldswick, from the Pendleside shop in Earby, or by emailing parkerjabric@aol.com with contact details.

Richard added: "I have already held a Mamma Mia fund-raising night at Herriots Hotel which was really well supported and raised £1,670. My initial target was £1,500, however I now have raised in excess of £3,000 and hope to reach around £4,000 if possible. I cannot thank my supporters enough.

"My training so far is going pretty much to plan and I just hope my creaky knees hold out. I would love to complete the marathon in less than four hours if at all possible.

"I’ve done a few half marathons and am a regular Skipton Park Runner but I always said I could never do a marathon so I want to put myself out of my comfort zone for once. Life should be about doing what you can and not what you can’t. I want to do it whilst I can.

"Just to be there will be incredible. I would to give it a good crack and do my very best for the hospice.

"I do feel a little guilty serving up sweet treats as a dentist, and they are not so good for a running diet too, but if it helps support the wonderful Pendleside then it will be worth it."

Richard's fund-raising page is www.virginmoneygiving.com/RichardParker35.