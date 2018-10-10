Depressed Pendle man in court after sending message threatening to kill his brother

A depressed man sent a message threatening his brother with death, a decade after his sibling had an affair with his wife, a court heard.



Adam Bell ( 42) who was drunk on gin and super-strength lager, left a voicemail for his sister- in-law, Rebecca Bell, asking:"Why are you still with my brother?

"He's ruined my life and I'm going to kill him."

Bell, of Chapelhouse Road, Nelson, was in breach of a conditional discharge at the time.

Burnley magistrates were told how the two men last saw each other at their father's funeral last year, where Bell had broken a window. He was later convicted of criminal damage.

Bell had also smashed up his brother Wayne's car after he had earlier found out about the relationship with his wife.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the hearing Wayne and Rebecca Bell, who live in Sussex, didn't feel the defendant could carry out the threat, but contacted the police.

The defendant was spoken to and said his relationship with his brother was "not clever."

Bell, who had a small amount of cannabis on him when he was arrested, said he had lost his family as a result of his brother's actions.

Mr Nick Cassidy, defending, said in 2008, Bell was living in Sussex.

He told the court: " At that time his brother had an affair with his wife. It's had a profound effect upon him and since then he has battled an alcohol addiction."

Mr Cassidy said the defendant had been suffering quite recently with depression and he had sought the assistance of his GP in relation to alcohol misuse.

The solicitor said: "He last had a drink when he made the phone call and was arrested by the police.

"He has now self -referred to MIND."

Mr Cassidy said Bell was truly sorry for what he had done and viewed Rebecca Bell as an innocent party in all this.

The solicitor added:" In the cold light of day, through me, he apologises.

"When he accepted what he had done to the police, he appreciated she should never receive any phone calls like that and he assures me today there will be no repeat of his behaviour."

Bell admitted sending an electronic communication conveying a threatening message between Saturday, June 9th and Saturday, June 30th and possessing cannabis on Saturday, September 22nd.

He was given a 16-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bench chairman Mr Graham Jagger said Bell had apologised, shown remorse and co-operated with the police throughout.

He added: " It did cause distress to Rebecca Bell."