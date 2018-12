Firefighters from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson extinguished a blaze at a derelict building in Padiham this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Byron Street at 1-15pm and found smoke issuing from the first floor of a four floor building.

Crews gained entry to the building and used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

It took firefighters around an hour and 40 minutes to deal with the incident.