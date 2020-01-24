Designer charity shop featuring labels like Karen Millen, Moschino and Boss to open in Burnley

An exciting new designer charity shop is set to open in Burnley town centre to help a local cancer charity provide a piece of life-saving hospital equipment.

The first of its kind in the area, 'Labels’ is a unique concept store, selling both women's and men’s designer garments at up to 70% off recommended retail prices.

All proceeds from the exclusive venture will go towards CARES (Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support), which aims to raise £500,000 towards a new endoscopy machine for Burnley General Hospital’s cancer unit.

CARES Founder and Burnley FC director John Banaszkiewicz explained: “When we put the charity together, we were aware that there was a lengthy waiting list in the town for certain types of cancer via an endoscopy machine.

"Right then, we decided the purchase of one would be our number one goal, as it is clearly badly needed. So far, we have raised over £40,000, but we are still some way to achieve our goal and we hope that the people of Burnley will use the new charity store to help us achieve that goal."

The store, which is located in the old Thorntons shop in Charter Walk, has taken only a month to put together, with local tradesman donating their time free of charge to help transform the idea into a reality.

Clearly Interiors alongside George Boocock Decorators ensuring the store interior is up to scratch

These have included contractors Mick Tracey and Gary O’Neil working with materials from MKM Burnley and James Hargreaves Plumbing merchants; John McKenna Joinery; Clearly Interiors and George Boocock Decorators.

Mark Surdival Electrical Services worked on the LED lighting and CCTV while the likes of P and M Coppack, B&D Print, Financial Affairs, Creation Signs, Option Hygiene, NPTV, Carpet Market, Fagan and Whalley, Thorne Security, Edward Taylor textiles and SMF Designs have all supported the cause.

“I have been blown away by the amount of local people willing to help with the development of the store, from tradesman, designers and insurers. They have all helped us to get where we are today and I thank them wholeheartedly,” added Mr Banaszkiewicz.

Labels' official opening takes place on Tuesday, February 4th.

Fashion lovers will be able to get their hands on new and used designer labels, including Karen Millen, Moschino, Boss, plus many more, when the store officially opens for business on Wednesday, February 5th.

All stock has been donated by local stores, such as Scruples and Michelle B. In addition, Boohoo.com – a major employer in Burnley – is supplying Karen Millen and Coast garments following their recent acquisition of the company.

All are fully behind the store’s sole aim of selling bargain, quality clothing to the town of Burnley and knowing that 100% of the profit goes to CARES.