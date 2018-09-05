Diamond day for Pendle couple who are keen Clarets' fans

A chance meeting at a dance has led to a lifetime of love for Earby couple Mick and Bernice Palmer who have celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

And Mick credits the advice given to him on his wedding day to always be the first to say sorry in an argument as one of the secrets to wedded bliss.

Mick and Bernice Palmer on their wedding day 60 years ago

Mick (82) said: “My brother said never be the first to back down but I think he meant the opposite.

"It has always stayed with me and I believe it is true as marriage is about give and take and getting through the ups and downs together.”

The couple met at the former Empress ballroom in Burnley where Bernice’s father played in the band.

After a two year courtship the couple tied the knot at the old Sion Church in Yorkshire Street. Mick was 21 and Bernice just 19.

And although it was not far from where Bernice (78) lived, opposite Turf Moor, she had a police escort on the big day!

This was because Burnley were playing Manchester City and thousands of fans were flooding into the town.

Both Clarets’ fans the couple set up home in Lebanon Street and Mick spent 34 years working at the former Lucas Aerospace starting as a draughtsman and rising to the position of chief designer.

He also worked for the company’s research and development arm in Shipley.

It became home for the couple and their family for 10 years until they returned to Lancashire and settled in Earby.

While Mick retired 20 years ago, Bernice, who is an auxiliary nurse, continues to volunteer looking after the elderly in the community. She has also worked as a carer and home help.

Mick said: “I have relaxed into retirement but Bernice still loves what she does and she has a wide circle of friends.”

The couple’s three daughters, one son, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren were among family and friends who joined the Palmers at the Old Stone Trough Inn, Kelbrook, for a party to mark their special day.

They also received a photograph of the Queen signed by Her Majesty to mark the occasion.

Mick said: “We never believed we would have made it to 60 years especially when we went shopping for a card for each other and the sales assistant said they didn’t have many as there wasn’t much call for them!”