Double arson probe as Burnley street hit with two house fires in two days

Firefighters are investigating two house fire in the same Burnley street only hours apart.

The first incident saw two fire engines called to Brennand Street at 11-45pm on Friday.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of both blazes

The fire involved a mid-terraced property and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the blaze.

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to the second incident at 4-50pm yesterday.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the second fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation

.