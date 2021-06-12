The devastating state of the fire-damaged pub. Picture by Mick Warn

Dramatic pictures show devastating state of Burnley derelict pub fire

Firefighters battled for hours to extinghish a blaze at the disused Adelphi Pub on Station Road yesterday evening (Friday).

By Faiza Afzaal
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 9:20 am

Three fire engines from Burnley and Accrington stations arrived at the scene shortly after 8-15pm where they found the roof of the two-story building ablaze.

A cordon was put in place around the pub and crews were able to tackle the fire using three pumps and an aerial ladder platform.

It is believed fire crews remained at the scene until the early hours of the morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and an investigation is under way as to the cause of the fire.

