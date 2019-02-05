Drink drive single mum banned from the road after she flees police and hides in a garden, court hears

A drink-driving single mum spotted by police legged it and was found in a garden nearby, a court heard.

Zoe Danielle Hebden was detained straight away by officers. They had been concerned about the speed she was travelling at and were going to stop her when she pulled up and ran off.

Burnley magistrates were told 27-year-old Hebden owned up and co-operated with all police requests.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann said:" It appears to be a one-off offence."

The defendant blew 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. She has now been banned for 12 months after the incident in Burnley, on Saturday, January 19th.

Mr David Lawson, defending, told the hearing Hebden had two gin and tonics and her friend suggested she would be under the limit.

She drove a relatively short distance and when she was going on Eastern Avenue she saw the police. Hebden had just overtaken a stationary vehicle near to traffic lights.

The solicitor continued:" There is no suggestion of erratic driving. When she saw the police lights, she simply panicked. She made a foolish decision at the time, but then presented herself to police officers.

"She is extremely embarrassed at her appearance before you today. She works in Blackburn and is a single mother and a disqualification is going to cause her significant hardship.

"She is living just at her means."

The defendant, of Mansfield Crescent, Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol. She was fined £295, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.