Drink driver almost twice the limit told police he had been 'stupid' court hears

A drink-driver almost twice the limit told Burnley magistrates he had been stupid.

The court was told how Kyle Mossop (21) was stopped by police at about 3.30am, when they saw a car in front of them drifting and weaving in the road.

He handed officers the keys to his car and at the police station co-operated with all requests.

Mossop blew 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35

Mossop, of Hamilton Road, Barrowford, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Church Street, Burnley, on Saturday, May 4th. He has a record, including for being drunk and disorderly and possession of drugs, but nothing similar.

The defendant was told to pay £470 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge and he was banned for 17 months.