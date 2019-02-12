Drink driver banned from road for 20 months by Burnley magistrates after he is caught more than twice the limit

A drink-driver, caught more than twice the limit in an Audi A8 Quattro, was a mechanic who was refurbishing the vehicle, a court heard.

Mikus Orlovs (36) who is from Latvia, was stumbling, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred when he got out of the vehicle.

Burnley magistrates were told Orlovs was asked if he had had anything to drink and said he had but he didn't know how much. He blew 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He had no previous convictions.

The defendant, of Cumberland Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Beaufort Street, Nelson, on Sunday, January 27th.

He was fined £461, with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 20 months.