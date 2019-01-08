Drink driver caught by police when he got behind the wheel after row with partner, court told

A drink- driver hit a bollard in the early hours of the morning after he " foolishly" got behind the wheel of his partner's car, a court heard.

Jordan Gray's girlfriend, now his ex, had thrown her car keys at him.

He then drew the attention of the police at 1.10am when he overshot a junction on North Valley Road, Colne, and mounted the pavement. Officers followed him as he then drove erratically before being stopped on a side street. Gray wasn't insured either.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 23-year-old blew 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station The legal limit is 35.

Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, told the hearing Gray and his then -partner fell out because " she was flirting with other men." She threw her car keys at him and he foolishly took up the offer to drive.

The solicitor continued: "He clearly wasn't capable of driving.

"He collided with a bollard. He complied with the police at the roadside and complied fully at the police station."

Gray, of Derby Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Skipton Road, Colne, on Sunday, December 9th. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 16 months.