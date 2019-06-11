Drink driver who was more than twice the limit caught by police after his vehicle hit lamp-post on way to M65 court told

A drink-driver, more than twice the limit after 10 lagers, was caught after he hit a lamppost as he headed to the M65, a court heard.

Ricky Taylor had left the carriageway going round a roundabout at junction eight at 9.55pm.

Officers were called and he admitted he had been at the wheel and co-operated. The defendant blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 29-year-old was interviewed and said he had got it into his head he wanted to go home. He couldn't particularly recall the accident.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, told the hearing:" He said he had had about 10 cans of lager to drink. He said he felt ashamed and embarrassed."

Taylor had no previous convictions.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, was asked by the court clerk if there was anything he wanted to say to the magistrates. He replied:" No, no, everything is right. Sorry for what I have done."

The justices told Taylor they were going to offer him the drink drivers' rehabilitation course and he replied:" Nice, one. Thank you." He also told the court: " I have learned my lesson, I promise you."

Taylor, of Arthur Street, Barnoldswick, admitted driving with excess alcohol on the A56 at Hapton, on May 25th.

He was fined £346, with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 20 months.