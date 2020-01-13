Drug driver caught behind the wheel while more than twice specified limit faces Burnley magistrates

A drug driver, who had more than twice the specified limit of cannabis in his system, has been fined £229.

Basharat Ali (51) was caught on Queen Victoria Road, Burnley, on August 3rd.

The defendant gave a test which revealed 4.7 microgrammes of delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The limit is two microgrammes.

Ali, of Farrer Street, Nelson, admitted driving when the proportion of a controlled drug exceeded the specified limit, at Burnley Magistrates Court.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £85 costs and was banned for a year.