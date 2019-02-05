Drunken Barnoldswick father 'repeatedly punched' man after catching him in bed with his on-and-off girlfriend

A drunken Barnoldswick thug attacked a man after finding him in bed with his on/of girlfriend, a court heard.

Jealous dad Lee Macdonald set about Gary Reilly, punched him repeatedly, and followed him outside whilst still hitting him. The victim was left with his eye closed and swollen and badly bruised, Blackburn magistrates were told.

Macdonald, who has a record for violence, claims he has not had one too many since the incident on November 26, 2017. The 33-year-old has been spared jail for the outburst but was told by the justices to think about his job and family.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending Macdonald, said he had been very drunk and accepted he had been foolish and jealous. The defendant, whose partner was in court to support him, had had the case hanging over him since the incident.

Macdonald, of Victoria Mews in Barnoldswick, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He received 23 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £150 compensation and £150 costs. The Bench chairman told Macdonald to take the matter seriously, get help for drink and think about his job and children.