Earby craft group team up with Thornton Hill Care Home for very special project

An Earby craft group have taken their Christmas crochet spirit to a local care home this winter in an effort to do something special for residents and involve them in a festive project.



Having started up in February earlier this year, The Humble Crafters group promotes the social and well-being benefits of meeting new friends and getting together with like-minded people to engage in creative enterprises over a chat and a cup of tea or coffee.

Far from sheepish: Humble Crafters favourites, Sven the Racka sheep with his Swaledale friend.

Originally advertised on Facebook by Sarah Clay, the group has gone from strength to strength, with 12 regular attendees at the Crafters' meetings at the Humble Pie Cafe on Colne Road. Ardent supporters of reducing isolation, the group started working with residents at Thornton Hill Care Home on Church Road in Skipton to crochet a Christmas blanket in October.

"We wanted to be able to offer the pleasure that the group brings to others that couldn't necessarily come to us so we decided to ask the manager at Thornton Hill if it was something that the residents may benefit from," Sarah said. "We chose Thornton Hill as it is a local home and we wanted to do something nice for the residents. We thought it would bring back a few memories for them as many of them have knitted and crocheted in the past.

"They really enjoyed it," she added. "We chose a Christmas blanket as it would give us a few weeks to get it finished; we made a simple design using crochet granny squares that could be easily sewn together as we went along. Some of the residents knitted rectangles rather than the squares and these have been sewn together to make a cushion in addition to the blanket."

A place to share crochet tips and always welcoming of new members, The Humble Crafters are on Facebook, with Sarah saying: "​Everyone that comes thoroughly enjoys it and its definitely something they look forward to attending. There are many talented people in the group and we are happy to share our knowledge of crafts and teach new people so all are welcome."

Charitable as well as welcoming to one and all, the Christmas blanket is the group's second project this year after they did a session teaching young carers how to crochet in the summer, with Sarah explaining: "We hope to be able to do at least 2 charitable projects a year if possible."