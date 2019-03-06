Earby drink-driver almost three-times the limit 'ashamed' after crash

An 'upset and ashamed' Earby drink-driver who hit a wall whilst almost three times the limit had not been behind the wheel since, a court has heard.



Alex James Yates was so upset and ashamed by what he had done that he hasn't driven again, a court was told. He has now also been banned for two years.

The 24-year-old, who has Tourettes syndrome and is on the autistic spectrum, was caught on Colne Road in Sough where a blood test showed 214 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

His solicitor told Burnley magistrates: "His mother says it's very much out of character. He's usually very regimented and doesn't do anything like that at all. He has effectively stopped driving himself since the day of the incident."

Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing Yates said he had let himself down, had wanted to plead guilty at the first opportunity, admitted it to the police at the time, and fully cooperated with them.

The solicitor continued: "He made just a very silly decision to drive on that particular evening, something he certainly shouldn't have done and something he's very upset and ashamed about."

Mr Rusius said the defendant earned £1,500 a month working continental shifts and added: "He's doing very well for himself."

Yates, of Aspen Grove in Earby, admitted driving with excess alcohol last December 9th. He was fined £576 with £85 costs and a £57 victim surcharge. The defendant had no previous convictions.