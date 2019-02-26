Earby drink-driver could do jail time after police pursuit in Colne

An Earby drink-driver involved in a police chase which ended in an accident could be facing jail.

Burnley magistrates heard how John Horrocks was more than twice the limit when he was breath tested. He blew 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant's solicitor, Nick Cassidy, told the court: "He has never previously received a custodial sentence. He is in full-time employment."

Horrocks admitted dangerous driving on Langroyd Road in Colne and driving with excess alcohol last December 22nd.

The 25-year-old was committed to Burnley Crown Court for sentence and was unconditionally bailed until April 15. Horrocks, who had no previous convictions, was given an interim driving ban until that date.